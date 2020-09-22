Police to provide fool proof security during anti-polio drive: Cheema

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer ( RPO) , Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and District Police Officer ( DPO) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday visited various localities of Kohat city and administered anti-polio drops among children under five year age.

They also reviewed security measures taken in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the ongoing anti-polio drive in the district, the RPO issued important instructions to the concerned police officers about safety measures.

Participating in the polio campaign , RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema personally visited streets of the city and vaccinated the children below five year age.

DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the Regional Police Officer on the security arrangements taken for the anti-polio drive in the district .

RPO appealed before the people to cooperate fully with the officials of the health department and security forces during the ongoing polio campaign in order to achieve the target.

Both police officers also distributed gifts and juices among children.