UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Provide Fool Proof Security During Anti-polio Drive: Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Police to provide fool proof security during anti-polio drive: Cheema

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer ( RPO) , Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and District Police Officer ( DPO) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday visited various localities of Kohat city and administered anti-polio drops among children under five year age.

They also reviewed security measures taken in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the ongoing anti-polio drive in the district, the RPO issued important instructions to the concerned police officers about safety measures.

Participating in the polio campaign , RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema personally visited streets of the city and vaccinated the children below five year age.

DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the Regional Police Officer on the security arrangements taken for the anti-polio drive in the district .

RPO appealed before the people to cooperate fully with the officials of the health department and security forces during the ongoing polio campaign in order to achieve the target.

Both police officers also distributed gifts and juices among children.

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat

Recent Stories

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two sentenced to death, fou ..

14 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

16 minutes ago

Basic Rock Climbing training will start from Sept ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon's Aoun Urges Globe to Help Return Syrian R ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.