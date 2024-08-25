Police to provide foolproof security for Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Lahore police have made extensive security arrangements for the 981st urs of Hazrat Ali Hajvery, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to a police spokesman on Sunday, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for the three-day urs celebrations. The security force includes six superintendents of police (SPs), 22 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 79 station house officers (SHOs), and 297 upper subordinates, ensuring a robust presence throughout the event.

To enhance the safety of female visitors, lady police officials have been assigned for security duties and the checking of women entering the premises. In addition, 81 checkpoints, nine check-posts, and 12 walk-through gates have been established around Data Darbar to maintain strict security protocols.

The CCPO Lahore affirmed that stringent security measures are in place to protect thousands of devotees expected to attend from across the country.

Visitors are subjected to thorough searches upon entry, with walk-through gates, metal detectors, and electric barriers being employed to ensure no security breach occurs. The CCPO also stated that security would be on high alert at all entry and exit points of the city during the event.

Senior police officers have been directed to maintain constant communication with Darbar administrators and ensure heightened security during the distribution of milk and food at the 'Sabeels'. Moreover, the CCPO has ordered that no vehicles or motorcycles be parked outside the designated parking areas to prevent any potential security risks.

The CCPO reiterated the commitment to continue search and combing operations during the urs of Hazrat Data Sahib and the upcoming chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Police personnel have been instructed to maintain vigilant surveillance over any suspicious individuals to ensure the safety of all attendees.