Open Menu

Police To Provide Foolproof Security For Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Police to provide foolproof security for Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Lahore police have made extensive security arrangements for the 981st urs of Hazrat Ali Hajvery, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to a police spokesman on Sunday, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for the three-day urs celebrations. The security force includes six superintendents of police (SPs), 22 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 79 station house officers (SHOs), and 297 upper subordinates, ensuring a robust presence throughout the event.

To enhance the safety of female visitors, lady police officials have been assigned for security duties and the checking of women entering the premises. In addition, 81 checkpoints, nine check-posts, and 12 walk-through gates have been established around Data Darbar to maintain strict security protocols.

The CCPO Lahore affirmed that stringent security measures are in place to protect thousands of devotees expected to attend from across the country.

Visitors are subjected to thorough searches upon entry, with walk-through gates, metal detectors, and electric barriers being employed to ensure no security breach occurs. The CCPO also stated that security would be on high alert at all entry and exit points of the city during the event.

Senior police officers have been directed to maintain constant communication with Darbar administrators and ensure heightened security during the distribution of milk and food at the 'Sabeels'. Moreover, the CCPO has ordered that no vehicles or motorcycles be parked outside the designated parking areas to prevent any potential security risks.

The CCPO reiterated the commitment to continue search and combing operations during the urs of Hazrat Data Sahib and the upcoming chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Police personnel have been instructed to maintain vigilant surveillance over any suspicious individuals to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Alert Women Sunday Event All From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan