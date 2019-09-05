UrduPoint.com
Police To Provide Foolproof Security On Ashura: Ashfaq Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:03 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the police will provide foolproof security on Ashura in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the police will provide foolproof security on Ashura in the city.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday, he said that constant liaison with members of the peace committees, religious leaders of all sects and licence holders of majalis had been ensured to maintain peace as well as law and order in the city.

SOPs issued by the police regarding majalis and processions of Muharram would be ensured,he added.

Ashfaq Khan stressed all divisional SPs to improve their supervisory as well as monitoring during Muharram.

He directed officers to personally monitor the affairs of deployment of force and strictly ensure implementation on Sound System Act.

The DIG Operations said the police would be on high alert on Ashura Muharram and a security plan had been chalked out.

He said installation of walk-through gates and CCTV cameras with the provision of metal detectors had been ensured.

Ashfaq Khan said that four-layer security would be provided to participants of the main mourning processions of Ashura-e-Muharram. The processions of Muharram would be continuously monitored through 8,000 CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, divisional SPs and related officers attended the meeting.

