Police To Provide Foolproof Security To Azadi March Participants

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Police to provide foolproof security to Azadi March participants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore police have chalked out comprehensive plan of providing foolproof security to the participants of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the overall law and order situation in the city and measures taken to control crime, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan reviewed the arrangements in this regard and said all the arrangements had been completed.

The DIG said that law and order situation in the city was completely peaceful and Lahore police were highly alert for the safety of citizens. He said that Lahore police would fully implement the given SOPs to ensure security of citizens.

Ashfaq Khan said that teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite force along with Police Stations personnel's will ensure effective patrolling whereas vehicles and persons will be thoroughly searched on Entry and Exit points of the city.

He said that snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging, biometric verifications are being conducted in different parts of the city on daily basis.

The DIG Operations said that the police would ensure continuous monitoring of Azadi March and other important activities through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority to foil any nefarious designs of anti-social elements. He directed all divisional SPs and concerned officers to personally monitor all the arrangements made in this regard and brief the deputed Police officers and officials to be highly alert and strictly follow the SOPs to ensure security of all citizens.

SP Security/SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP Dolphin Squad Naveed Irshad, SP Headquarters/ Anti Riot Syed Karrar Hussain, SP VVIP Security Mehmood ul Hassan along with all Divisional SPs and related officers attended the meeting.

