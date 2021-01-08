UrduPoint.com
Police To Provide Foolproof Security To Bars Election

Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Police to provide foolproof security to bars election

Faisalabad, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have completed arrangements to provide foolproof security to the annual elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad and its 4 Tehsil bars scheduled to be held on Saturday (January 09, 2021).

Police spokesman said on Thursday that more than 500 police Jawans including 40 sub-inspectors and 59 assistant sub-inspectors have been deputed to perform security duty for bar elections in Faisalabad, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.

He said that 4 Superintendents Police (SP), 8 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) and 7 Inspectors will supervise the security arrangements while reserved police force will remain standby and on high alter in Police Lines to deal with any emergent situation.

Teams of Elite force and Dolphin force will ensure thorough patrolling in the surroundings areas of the bars, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

