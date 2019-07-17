UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Provide Foolproof Security To Polio Teams In Oghi Tehsil: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Police to provide foolproof security to polio teams in Oghi tehsil: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Zaibullah Khan Wednesday said Mansehra Police have provided foolproof security to the polio vaccination teams for anti-polio drive in Oghi Tehsil

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zaibullah Khan Wednesday said Mansehra Police have provided foolproof security to the polio vaccination teams for anti-polio drive in Oghi Tehsil.

Talking to media persons after visiting Oghi police station, he said they were working for the restoration of peace in Mansehra in line with vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KPK and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara.

Talking about four days long anti-polio vaccination campaign in Oghi tehsil, he said that they were providing foolproof security to the 175 teams in all across the tehsil.

DPO Mansehra disclosed that crime ratio has decreased in Manshera district drastically, as they have recovered heavy narcotics from different places of the district.

Police raids and continuous patrolling have brought a positive change in the crime ratio, which was a result of hard work of Manshera district police force.

During the visit to Oghi police station he also inspected the current cases and directed the police staff to arrest all accused involved in the crimes and bring them before the court of justice.

Zaibullah Khan inspected the record, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, and issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperation with the complainants.

While addressing at the occasion DPO Manshera said that protection of the masses was their prime responsibility and they have to take special measures for this purpose.

He further said that they have to fully cooperate with the complainants in resolving their issues on priority basis.

He said that to facilitate tourists and promote tourism at Manshera, Naran, Jalkhad and Challas (MNJC) road they have deployed tourism police and district police have also sacrificed their Eid vacations during the peak season.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Police Station Visit Road Mansehra Oghi Media All From Court

Recent Stories

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

41 seconds ago

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never ..

43 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation ..

48 seconds ago

Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul flowing in low, medium flood: ..

4 minutes ago

Stock exchange stays flat 17 July 2019

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.