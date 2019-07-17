Police to provide foolproof security to polio teams in Oghi tehsil: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Zaibullah Khan Wednesday said Mansehra Police have provided foolproof security to the polio vaccination teams for anti-polio drive in Oghi Tehsil

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zaibullah Khan Wednesday said Mansehra Police have provided foolproof security to the polio vaccination teams for anti-polio drive in Oghi Tehsil.

Talking to media persons after visiting Oghi police station, he said they were working for the restoration of peace in Mansehra in line with vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KPK and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara.

Talking about four days long anti-polio vaccination campaign in Oghi tehsil, he said that they were providing foolproof security to the 175 teams in all across the tehsil.

DPO Mansehra disclosed that crime ratio has decreased in Manshera district drastically, as they have recovered heavy narcotics from different places of the district.

Police raids and continuous patrolling have brought a positive change in the crime ratio, which was a result of hard work of Manshera district police force.

During the visit to Oghi police station he also inspected the current cases and directed the police staff to arrest all accused involved in the crimes and bring them before the court of justice.

Zaibullah Khan inspected the record, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, and issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperation with the complainants.

While addressing at the occasion DPO Manshera said that protection of the masses was their prime responsibility and they have to take special measures for this purpose.

He further said that they have to fully cooperate with the complainants in resolving their issues on priority basis.

He said that to facilitate tourists and promote tourism at Manshera, Naran, Jalkhad and Challas (MNJC) road they have deployed tourism police and district police have also sacrificed their Eid vacations during the peak season.