Police to provide protection of lives, properties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :All available resources were being utilized for protection of lives and properties of people and steps were taken to resolve the entire security problems confronted by traders on priority basis, said DSP Chamkani here Wednesday.

In this connection, traders of Chamkani area were called on DSP Tayyab Jan at his office and discussed several matters pertaining to devise a comprehensive security plan. The traders' delegation led by Malik Raheel and property dealers briefed the DSP about timely submission of details regarding rented or owned properties.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Tayyab said police force always rendered their services for protection of people and conversion of police stations into Aasan Insaf Markaz (Inexpensive Justice Center) would help in maintaining a peaceful society.

He said that a new branch of Dispute Resolution Council would soon be inaugurated for facilitating area people in resolving their disputes at their doorsteps.