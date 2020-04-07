Police to provide ration to destitute at their doorstep: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said that Rawalpindi Police would provide rations to the needy at their doorstep and set a target to reach 2,000 deserving families.

According to spokesman, CPO said that police was making all-out efforts by utilizing all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult and prevailing situation as "Labourers, Drivers and daily wagers have suffered, during the lockdown due to coronavirus across the country. We would provide them the edibles including peas, Rice, cooking oil, Flour bags and packet of edibles to support them financially at this critical time, he added.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and it was mandatory for them to stay at homes as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.