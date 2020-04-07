UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Provide Ration To Destitute At Their Doorstep: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Police to provide ration to destitute at their doorstep: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said that Rawalpindi Police would provide rations to the needy at their doorstep and set a target to reach 2,000 deserving families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said that Rawalpindi Police would provide rations to the needy at their doorstep and set a target to reach 2,000 deserving families.

According to spokesman, CPO said that police was making all-out efforts by utilizing all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult and prevailing situation as "Labourers, Drivers and daily wagers have suffered, during the lockdown due to coronavirus across the country. We would provide them the edibles including peas, Rice, cooking oil, Flour bags and packet of edibles to support them financially at this critical time, he added.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and it was mandatory for them to stay at homes as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.

Related Topics

Police Oil Rawalpindi All From Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President expresses sorrow over demise of Dr. Soom ..

19 minutes ago

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

41 minutes ago

Corona virus positive cases surge to 19 in AJK as ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry resumes memb ..

3 minutes ago

ISTAF member countries asked not to hold any Sepak ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore police launches crackdown on beggars

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.