Police to provide security at 567 mosques during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The district police chalked out security plan for mosques during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

According to police spokesperson, security cover will be provided to 567 mosques, including 47 of A-category, 109 of B-category and 410 of C-category.

Total 621 police officials have been deployed on security duty including 579 constables, 39 head constables and 3 ASIs. As many as13 DSPs and 5 SPs will monitor their performance on daily basis and will submit their report to the CPO office.

In addition, police teams will ensure patrolling at Sehar and Iftar time in the city.