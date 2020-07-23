Police to purchase 20 latest mobile jammers

The Punjab police have decided to purchase 20 latest mobile phone jammers for security in Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab police have decided to purchase 20 latest mobile phone jammers for security in Muharram.

A spokesman for the police department said the police were using jammers of 2-G and now jammers of 4-G would be purchased.

A summery for purchasing jammers had been forwarded to the government and after itsapproval the jammers would be purchased, he added.