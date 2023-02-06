UrduPoint.com

Police To Re-audit Security Measures Of Peshawar's Sensitive Places

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of deadly suicide attack on Police Lines masjid, the Peshawar police on Monday decided to re-audit security measures of government installations and sensitive places in the provincial capital.

In this regard CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Peshawar Police Lines on current security situation that was attended by SSP Coordination Zahoor Babar Afridi, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Investigation Shahzada Kaukab Farooq, Commandant Campus Tajmmul Khan, SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain, SP Security Atiq Shah, and senior officers.

CCPO Muhammad Ijaz Khan directed the officers to conduct audits of the government installations and sensitive places in the city.

He emphasized over the need to take concrete steps to make the security arrangements more efficiently to avert any mishap in future. The CCPO made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated during the duty.

In order to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, the meeting also decided to conduct information-based targeted search and strike operations, snap checks and reactivate special checkpoints. It was also decided that internal collaboration and cooperation will be strengthened in order to protect people's lives and property.

The decision to audit security measures was in the light of deadly suicide attack on Peshawar Police Lines masjid that left at least 84 people, mostly policemen, dead, and injured over 170 others.

More Stories From Pakistan

