Police To Resolve Public Complaints On Priority: IGP

Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed all police officials to address public complaints on priority and ensure continuous contact with complainants till resolving their issues.

It was stated by him during an `Open Court' especially held on Tuesday with the purpose to listen issues of policemen and citizens. The IGP listened to eight former police employees and 74 citizens and directed to resolve their issues.

The complaints of policemen were related to department while citizens' complaints were about delay in registration of FIRs, change in investigation, monetary disputes, dacoity, theft, kidnapping and others. The IGP marked the applications to the police officials and gave them time frame to resolve the issues of citizens.

Islamabad police chief directed police officials to check the record of vehicles at Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad and hand over them to their owners. The IGP said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at `Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. He said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

