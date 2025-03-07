Police To Return Rs 34.5m Looted Goods To Owners: RPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan police busted 21 gangs of dacoits and robbers during Feb 2025 and were preparing to hand over Rs 34.5 million worth of looted goods to their actual owners after these were recovered following arrest of 65 criminals belonging to these gangs.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan said in a statement that DG Khan police recovered 73 motorcycles, six (6) cars, 55 mobile phones, 65 cattle heads and other looted goods, total valuing around Rs 34.5 million. Arrangements were now being made to return these things to their actual owners through a legal process, the RPO added.
He commended police performance throughout the region comprising DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts and added the recovery also included narcotics and illegal weapons.
He said, over 190 kilogram of Hashish, seven kilogram Haroin, seven kilogram hemp leaf, 8578 litres of alcoholic liquid, 2040 liters of raw material for alcohol preparation, 20 Kalashnakovs, 34 rifles and guns, and 227 pistols/revolvers were recovered from the accused during anti-crime operations last month. He said, total 1299 cases were registered against drug peddlars, bootleggers and those keeping illegal weapons in possession. He said, total 1451 proclaimed offenders/court absconders were arrested during Feb 2025 and Challans of record 2962 cases were completed and sent to courts for trial of the accused.
APP/hus/ifi
