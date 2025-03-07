Open Menu

Police To Return Rs 34.5m Looted Goods To Owners: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Police to return Rs 34.5m looted goods to owners: RPO

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan police busted 21 gangs of dacoits and robbers during Feb 2025 and were preparing to hand over Rs 34.5 million worth of looted goods to their actual owners after these were recovered following arrest of 65 criminals belonging to these gangs.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan said in a statement that DG Khan police recovered 73 motorcycles, six (6) cars, 55 mobile phones, 65 cattle heads and other looted goods, total valuing around Rs 34.5 million. Arrangements were now being made to return these things to their actual owners through a legal process, the RPO added.

He commended police performance throughout the region comprising DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts and added the recovery also included narcotics and illegal weapons.

He said, over 190 kilogram of Hashish, seven kilogram Haroin, seven kilogram hemp leaf, 8578 litres of alcoholic liquid, 2040 liters of raw material for alcohol preparation, 20 Kalashnakovs, 34 rifles and guns, and 227 pistols/revolvers were recovered from the accused during anti-crime operations last month. He said, total 1299 cases were registered against drug peddlars, bootleggers and those keeping illegal weapons in possession. He said, total 1451 proclaimed offenders/court absconders were arrested during Feb 2025 and Challans of record 2962 cases were completed and sent to courts for trial of the accused.

APP/hus/ifi

Recent Stories

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

11 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

56 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

57 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan