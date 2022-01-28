UrduPoint.com

Police To Seek Ban On PUBG In Punjab

Punjab Police has decided to send recommendations to the provincial and federal governments for banning dangerous video games, which are fueling the rising trend of firing and incitement to violence, so that the younger generation could be protected from their harmful effects

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Friday that due to video games like PUBG, several incidents of firing have come to light and that is why the Police Department had decided to seek help from the government for banning of PUBG.

He said that the decision to send recommendations was taken in view of tragic incident that took place in Kahna Lahore in which the youngest son of a family of four members in a house turned out to be a victim of PUBG game and shot dead his own mother and three siblings. He said that PUBG is very dangerous for the mental development of the youth as the players accustomed to the game get involved in violent activities to complete the task. He requested the parents to monitor their children and prevent them from engaging in any negative activity.

