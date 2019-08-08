Police to shift check-posts, stations from amenity plots, footpaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered immediate shifting of police check-posts, police stations and traffic police kiosks from amenity plots, footpaths, parks and from under the flyovers to alternative places in line with Supreme Court's directives.

The AIGP in a high-level meeting at the DIG South Office apprised senior police officers of the directives of the apex court. He advised the officers to ensure strict implementation of the orders,said a spokesperson for the Karachi Police in a statement on Thursday.

The AIGP said the Police Department would extend all out cooperation in all such steps aimed at the improvement in the city.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) of South, West and East Zones, DIG Traffic, DIG Administration, SSPs and SPs attended the meeting.