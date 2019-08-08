UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Shift Check-posts, Stations From Amenity Plots, Footpaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:44 PM

Police to shift check-posts, stations from amenity plots, footpaths

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered immediate shifting of police check-posts, police stations and traffic police kiosks from amenity plots, footpaths, parks and from under the flyovers to alternative places in line with Supreme Court's directives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered immediate shifting of police check-posts, police stations and traffic police kiosks from amenity plots, footpaths, parks and from under the flyovers to alternative places in line with Supreme Court's directives.

The AIGP in a high-level meeting at the DIG South Office apprised senior police officers of the directives of the apex court. He advised the officers to ensure strict implementation of the orders,said a spokesperson for the Karachi Police in a statement on Thursday.

The AIGP said the Police Department would extend all out cooperation in all such steps aimed at the improvement in the city.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) of South, West and East Zones, DIG Traffic, DIG Administration, SSPs and SPs attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Police Traffic All From Court

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close higher 08 August 2019

59 seconds ago

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

25 minutes ago

Portable breath monitor quickly detects life threa ..

6 minutes ago

The end of endoscopy, New technique may be the fut ..

6 minutes ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

6 minutes ago

Maleeha asks UN Secretary general to ensure implem ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.