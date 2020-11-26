UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Start Internship Program For University Students: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Police to start Internship program for university students: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday said that preparations were afoot for launching an internship programme for students of higher educational institutions in the province.

Addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office here, he said a working paper on the internship programme should be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the executive board so that a final decision could be made on the project. He said that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) would also be signed with the major educational institutions of Punjab before commencement of the programme.

He said under this programme, students of these institutions would be able to participate in the internship programme in the police offices.

He said that the internship programme would start from the Central Police Office, as a pilot project.

Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh told the meeting that research by the students and results of the internship could be used for betterment of the Punjab Police.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Al Hamed visits SSMC’s Emergency, Burnt Unit, an ..

6 minutes ago

ADFD-Funded AED 67.5 mn electricity distribution n ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

1 hour ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.