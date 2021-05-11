Police to start online registration for tenants

Islamabad police would start an online registration for tenants after Eid-ul-Fitr, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police would start an online registration for tenants after Eid-ul-Fitr, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman announced on Tuesday.

He made the decision while holding an online 'Khuli Kutchery' (open court) here at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office, where a citizen submit his submission for online registration of the tenants.

The IGP appreciated his recommendation and directed the officials concerned to start work on the proposal so that it could be started at the earliest.

"The capital police was using its available resources to facilitate the dwellers," he said.

It may be mention here that Islamabad police had already introduced an online traffic appointment system, FIR alert system and traffic update alert system to the convenience of the citizens.