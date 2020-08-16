Police to strengthen relations with community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

It was stated by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Rana Hussain Tahir while speaking to the participants of `Open Kutchery' at Bhara Kahu police station on Sunday.

The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with the people.

It was attended among others by Station House Officer, members of conciliatory committees and a large number of notables as well as people of the area.

ASP Rana Hussain Tahir listened to the problems of the people residing in area of Bhara Kahu police station.

He gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public could trust police and culture of friendly policing could be ensured as per prime objective of the police.

He said that the police were taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force required the cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security.

He said public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

He appealed the citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

He said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.

Hussain Tahir said that the police launched effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land occupation and criminal activities in their respective areas.

He said that conciliatory committees would be made more effective and appealed more cooperation with police to resolve public issues.

The people thanked IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for directions to arrange such activity. They hoped that such interactions would remain continue in future.