Police to strengthen relations with community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Islamabad police , being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

These were the views expressed by the SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Omer Khan here at 'Open Kutchery' at Sarai Kharbooza area of Tarnol police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khalid Mehmud Awan and heads of police stations and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, this interaction with citizens was held.

The police officials listened to the problems of the people and gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

SP (Saddar) said that Islamabad police were taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force required the cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security.

He was of the view that public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

He appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

The SP said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.

He said purpose of such interaction was to present Islamabad police for accountability before citizens because it was the best way to improve performance and win public support.

He urged the participants in these interactions for their support to police to eradicate crime in the area.

He also stressed for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public.

He said that such meetings would also be arranged in other areas to immediately resolve public complaints following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. The SP (Saddar) said that people having good repute would be included in conciliatory committees.