UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Strengthen Relations With Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Police to strengthen relations with community

Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

These were the views expressed by the SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Omer Khan here at 'Open Kutchery' at Sarai Kharbooza area of Tarnol police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khalid Mehmud Awan and heads of police stations and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, this interaction with citizens was held.

The police officials listened to the problems of the people and gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

SP (Saddar) said that Islamabad police were taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force required the cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security.

He was of the view that public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

He appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

The SP said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.

He said purpose of such interaction was to present Islamabad police for accountability before citizens because it was the best way to improve performance and win public support.

He urged the participants in these interactions for their support to police to eradicate crime in the area.

He also stressed for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public.

He said that such meetings would also be arranged in other areas to immediately resolve public complaints following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. The SP (Saddar) said that people having good repute would be included in conciliatory committees.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Saddar Best

Recent Stories

MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

38 seconds ago

Six uncapped players in South Africa Test squad to ..

39 seconds ago

Semifinals, final of Ufone KP Football Cup on Dece ..

42 seconds ago

2019's last countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off ..

44 seconds ago

Speaker for raising 'Educational Army' to enhance ..

5 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan inaugurates anti-polio dri ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.