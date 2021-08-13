Police to strictly deal with those violating law, creating trouble on Independence Day

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday said that Lahore police would strictly deal with those violating the law and creating trouble for citizens by indulging in anti peace activities including use of loudspeakers, hooliganism, aerial firing and one wheeling to avoid any untoward law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday said that Lahore police would strictly deal with those violating the law and creating trouble for citizens by indulging in anti peace activities including use of loudspeakers, hooliganism, aerial firing and one wheeling to avoid any untoward law and order situation.

He said that as per the security plan devised by the Lahore police, more than 3,00 police personnel including divisional SPs, SDPO, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform duties on night of August 13 and on Independence Day.

As many as six SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs and 407 subordinates would perform duties to provide protection to around 17 rallies and more than 74 flag hoisting ceremonies on Independence Day, he added.

Police would hold special check posts at 45 different points of the city to check citizens and vehicles, he said and added that around 260 dolphin teams and 65 vehicles of PRU would also be deputed on patrolling at different points of the city.

On night of August 13 and the whole day ahead, no one would be allowed to involve in any kind of anti social activities or hooliganism including aerial firing, one wheelie and use of fireworks to ensure law and order in the metropolis, he maintained.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that police officials had been put on high alert for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere, adding that all divisional SPs would personally visit the important areas in their respective jurisdictions particularly important public places, junction points.

The CCPO said that door knocking of persons with previous record of aerial firing, hooliganism and one wheelie had already been completed, adding that the routes would be scanned and monitored continuously through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Independence Day.

Teams of Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units would ensure effective patrolling around all the important roads, shopping areas, parks and recreational places of the city to monitor any immoral or suspicious activity. However, additional contingents of police would also be deployed at vital installations, important roads and main recreational places where majority of people gather on the night of August 13 and on Independence Day.

He also appealed to the citizens to behave in a civilized manner with police and strictly follow the traffic rules and said that youth should refrain from one wheelie and fireworks as these could cause danger to their own and also others.