Police To Strictly Ensure Implementation Of Lockdown Orders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all superintendents of police (SPs), Operations Wing, to strictly implement the government directions regarding closure of shops and other businesses till 5pm daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all superintendents of police (SPs), Operations Wing, to strictly implement the government directions regarding closure of shops and other businesses till 5pm daily.

Presiding over a video link conference with the SPs here on Thursday, he reviewed the overall performance of divisions and sections of Lahore Police regarding implementation of partial lockdown in the wake of impending spread of coronavirus in the city.

The DIG also directed the police officers to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in pillion riding in the city.

He said that SHOs and DSPs should monitor the process of checking and containment of citizens at pickets. He said that the SHOs and DSPs should brief the policemen deputed at pickets regarding the checking mechanism and implementation of Section 144.

The SPs should also visit the pickets to ensure complete implementation of the government directions to contain citizens at their homes for their own safety.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed and SP Security Bilal Zafar were also present.

