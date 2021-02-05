Police to take assistance from safe city cameras to curb car lifting incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all police officials to curb car lifting incidents and take assistance from safe city cameras against this crime.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he conducted a meeting to review the strategy to curb car lifting incidents and directed to launch crackdown against car thieves. The meeting was attended among others by DSP CIA and In-Charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell.

DIG (Operations) directed for elaborate measures to ensure arrest of car thieves, curb auto-theft cases and monitor the activities of those previously remained in this crime.

He said that police have the responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Effective patrolling should be ensured in busy areas of the city and new technology of `safe city cameras' should be benefitted.