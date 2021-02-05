UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Take Assistance From Safe City Cameras To Curb Car Lifting Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Police to take assistance from safe city cameras to curb car lifting incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all police officials to curb car lifting incidents and take assistance from safe city cameras against this crime.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he conducted a meeting to review the strategy to curb car lifting incidents and directed to launch crackdown against car thieves. The meeting was attended among others by DSP CIA and In-Charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell.

DIG (Operations) directed for elaborate measures to ensure arrest of car thieves, curb auto-theft cases and monitor the activities of those previously remained in this crime.

He said that police have the responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Effective patrolling should be ensured in busy areas of the city and new technology of `safe city cameras' should be benefitted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology CIA Car All From ACLC

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

22 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

47 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

56 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

56 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.