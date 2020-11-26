UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Take Immediate Action Against Criminals: DPO Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:29 PM

Police to take immediate action against criminals: DPO Bahawalpur

District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera on Thursday said that police officials to take immediate action against proclaimed offenders and criminals for maintaining law and order situation in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera on Thursday said that police officials to take immediate action against proclaimed offenders and criminals for maintaining law and order situation in the city.

He was attending a meeting at Police Line said that SDPOs and SHOs themselves reach the crime scene immediately if they receive information about any crime.

He said that no compromise would be made on implementation of laws.

He said that people pinned hope on police department to resolve their issues pertaining to law and order. "Police officers and personnel will have to behave politely with common people and citizens in order to build a soft image of their department," he said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bahawalpur Criminals

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

10 seconds ago

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with Frenc ..

7 minutes ago

Inaccessible internet facility once again becomes ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Welcome First ..

2 minutes ago

967 smoke emitting vehicles fined in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

India football stronghold mourns 'Our God' Diego

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.