Police to take immediate action against criminals: DPO Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera on Thursday said that police officials to take immediate action against proclaimed offenders and criminals for maintaining law and order situation in the city.

He was attending a meeting at Police Line said that SDPOs and SHOs themselves reach the crime scene immediately if they receive information about any crime.

He said that no compromise would be made on implementation of laws.

He said that people pinned hope on police department to resolve their issues pertaining to law and order. "Police officers and personnel will have to behave politely with common people and citizens in order to build a soft image of their department," he said.