Police to take indiscriminate action against tinted glass vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rasheed has directed all police officials to take indiscriminate action against those vehicles' owners using tinted glasses on their rides.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads.

He directed to constitute special squads for the purpose who would be authorized to remove black papers from the vehicles.

The SSP was told that ITP fined 23,884 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses during the last year more than hundred such vehicles were also impounded in various police stations.

Special teams have been constituted for the purpose and all Zonal DSPs would supervise the campaign, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said adding that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.