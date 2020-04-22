Police to take legal action against culprits involved in circulating irrelevant videos

The South Zone police has decided to go behind the culprits involved in defaming police by circulating old or irrelevant videos over social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The South Zone police has decided to go behind the culprits involved in defaming police by circulating old or irrelevant videos over social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir on Wednesday said that the details of the culprits involved in circulating old or irrelevant videos against police, are being shared with the Federal Investigation Agency authorities.

He said that such elements are sharing these videos to demoralize police personnel. About the videos, he said that a CCTV footage of Faislabad was being portrayed as video of Karachi police. Similarly, over 2 years old video of an incident took place at Sea View was again being circulated while departmental action against the personnel involved was taken on time.

The officer said that another one year old video of Clifton police personnel taking bribe was being shared over social media while action against all those involved personnel was also taken.

Shiraz Nazir said that legal action is being initiated against culprits involved in circulating such videos as per the decision of higher authorities of police. The legal department of Sindh Police will deal with the matter.

He appealed to the citizens not to share or circulate any video without confirming its authenticity.