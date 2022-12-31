Police to take steps against aerial firing: DPO Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Chief Abdul Samad Khan Saturday said that on the occasion of New Year, people should avoid aerial firing for their own happiness and for others in grief.

Talking to media men, DPO Kurram also urged the people to avoid such aerial firing that leads to others in grief.

He also appealed to the parents, teachers and scholars to guide their youth to avoid aerial firing, which is an illegal and immoral act.

Abdul Samad Khan said he is well aware of the brave people of Kurram district who should support the officials of the law enforcing authorities and should play their due role in guiding the youth to avoid aerial firing.