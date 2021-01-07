Police to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while policemen will conduct special checking at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam and High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Islamabad Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar has also issued orders prohibiting the sale, purchase and installation of HIDs in vehicles within the revenue limits of Islamabad district.