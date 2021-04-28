UrduPoint.com
Police To Take Stern Action Against Motorists Having LEDs, High Beam Lights

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that as per direction of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. A total of 1,852 vehicles had to face action during the ongoing year having HID/LED lights while such lights were also impounded.

Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

