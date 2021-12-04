Police to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

UrduPoint.com

Sat 04th December 2021

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during the drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during the drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omar Khan said that as per direction of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, the decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. A total of 4,552 vehicles had to face action during the ongoing year having HID/LED lights while such lights were also impounded.

Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

