UrduPoint.com

Police To Take Stern Action Against Motorists Using LEDs, High Beam Lights.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive, said ITP spokesperson.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that as per directions of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younis decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents.

Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Marghalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

Pakistan

