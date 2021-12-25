UrduPoint.com

Police To Take Stern Action Against One-wheelers

Sat 25th December 2021

Police to take stern action against one-wheelers

Dera Police have taken appropriate measures to take stern action against turbulent youth and one-wheelers well before the New Year's night

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Dera Police have taken appropriate measures to take stern action against turbulent youth and one-wheelers well before the New Year's night.

In this connection, DPO Dera directed the traffic police officials to chalk out a plan to take immediate action against all turbulent youth and one wheelers to save precious human lives as there are more reports about such incidents where many youth lost their precious lives.

He made it clear to stop one-wheeling and rioting on New Year's night.

DPO said that the game of death will not be allowed in the name of happy new-year night. He said that no underage driver is allowed to drive a car, motorcycle or rickshaw and strict action will be taken against those violating the law.

