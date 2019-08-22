Police to take strict action against child beggary: AIGP Karachi

(@imziishan)

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that a strict legal action will be taken against the mafia which forced the children for beggary in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that a strict legal action will be taken against the mafia which forced the children for beggary in the metropolis.

The Karachi police chief said this in a response to a request by the Roshni Foundation whose office bearers called on him at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), here, said a statement.

The delegation was comprised of Roshni Foundation's office bearers Muhammad Ali and Dr. Qudsiya Tariq.

Memon appreciated the services of the Roshni Foundation for the neglected sections of the society and assured them to extend every possible cooperation on behalf of police.

The delegation welcomed the steps taken by the Karachi Police chief for improving policing in Karachi.

The Roshni Foundation delegation also briefed Ghulam Nabi Memon about its projects and recalled that the police and the Foundation had worked in the past for a joint venture project to create awareness among masses and policemen.

They said the Foundation has got many achievements, especially in search of missing children with the cooperation of police.