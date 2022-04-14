UrduPoint.com

Police To Take Strict Action Against Fugitive And Drug Dealers: DPO Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday while directing the police officers said that take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make district Abbottabad a crime and drug-free area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday while directing the police officers said that take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make district Abbottabad a crime and drug-free area.

He expressed these views while chairing monthly crime meetings at his office.

In the meeting performance report of March 2022 also came under discussion which disclosed that during the crackdown against drug smugglers police recovered 61kgs Hashish, 14kgs Heroin, 609 bottles of liquor and 3kgs Ice and registered cases against them under the drugs act.

Police recovered 2 Kalashnikov, 27 Shot Guns, 55 pistols, 4 rifles, 698 rounds of different calibers during the search operations and registered cases under the illegal arms act.

During a comprehensive drive against fugitives, Abbottabad police arrested 18 absconders and also arrested 15 facilitators.

The DPO said that all resources would be utilized to provide justice to the masses and take action against speeding, and illegal use of loudspeaker.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Drugs March Criminals Afridi All

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

4 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

4 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

7 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

7 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

7 minutes ago
 Officials' complaint redressal efficiency to be mo ..

Officials' complaint redressal efficiency to be monitored at south Punjab level

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.