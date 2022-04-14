Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday while directing the police officers said that take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make district Abbottabad a crime and drug-free area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday while directing the police officers said that take stern action against the fugitives, drug dealers and other criminals to make district Abbottabad a crime and drug-free area.

He expressed these views while chairing monthly crime meetings at his office.

In the meeting performance report of March 2022 also came under discussion which disclosed that during the crackdown against drug smugglers police recovered 61kgs Hashish, 14kgs Heroin, 609 bottles of liquor and 3kgs Ice and registered cases against them under the drugs act.

Police recovered 2 Kalashnikov, 27 Shot Guns, 55 pistols, 4 rifles, 698 rounds of different calibers during the search operations and registered cases under the illegal arms act.

During a comprehensive drive against fugitives, Abbottabad police arrested 18 absconders and also arrested 15 facilitators.

The DPO said that all resources would be utilized to provide justice to the masses and take action against speeding, and illegal use of loudspeaker.