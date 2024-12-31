Open Menu

Police To Take Strict Action Against One-wheelers, Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements to ensure law and order during New Year’s eve celebrations and police officers have been directed to take strict action against one-wheelers and aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, would utilize all available resources to protect the citizens, prevent aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on the New Year night.

More than 6600 officers of Rawalpindi Police have been deployed with all activities monitored via CCTV cameras, he said.

He further informed that more than 800 traffic wardens would regulate traffic on city roads on Tuesday night.

32 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, the spokesman said adding, additional pickets have also been set up in the jurisdiction of all the police stations to prevent aerial firing and fireworks.

A ban on aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling has been imposed and strict action would be taken against the violators.

FIRs would be registered against those involved in aerial firing, he said and informed that Dolphin Force, Mohafaz Squad, and police station mobiles would be on patrolling duty in different city areas to ensure security.

On New Year night, effective arrangements have also been made for the security of the churches and worship of the Christian community, he added.

He informed that the police officers have been directed to remain on high alert and monitor anti-state elements closely.

The spokesman said that the activities such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behavior would not be tolerated, warning that troublemakers harassing women or citizens would face immediate detention.

Protection of lives and property of the citizens and enforcement of law would be ensured at all costs, the police spokesman said.

The citizens are encouraged to report violations such as one-wheeling, arms display or aerial firing by calling the police helpline at 15, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan