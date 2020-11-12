UrduPoint.com
Police To Take Strict Action Against Transporters Involved In Route Violation

Police to take strict action against transporters involved in route violation

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those transporters involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those transporters involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better commuting facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Thursday while reviewing performance of ITP against those involved in violation of routes.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, efforts are underway to ensure safe road environment in the city and take strict action against those violating traffic rules. As per his directions, ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the route permits of PSVs over repeated involvement of its drivers in same violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation while Traffic Help Line - 1915 is assisting to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock. He said that fitness certificates of the vehicles are being checked and every possible effort is being made to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-926192-93.

He said that route permits of PSVs will be cancelled if its drivers are found involved in violation of traffic rules after one warning especially overloading, misbehavior with passengers and incompletion of routes.

