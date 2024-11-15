Open Menu

Police To Train School Security Guards

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police to train school security guards

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to ensure 100 per cent security at all schools and educational institutions across the province for foolproof protection of students and directed the authorities concerned to ensure all security guards must undergo proper training.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, in a meeting with district education authority, said all educational institutions be notified of the new development and added that police help be sought for training of security guards, says an official release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa and other officials concerned were present.

APP/qbs

