Police to use drones to identify violators involved in kite flying

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Multan Police decided to use drones for the identification of citizens involved in the illegal activity of kite flying.

According to official sources, police teams will be deputed at all eight flyovers in the city and they would operate drones for identification of the outlaws. Dolphin Police will also assist in the arrest of the outlaws.

During the last four months, Multan police recovered 56,000 kites from citizens and also sealed two factories.

The police teams also managed to arrest 456 outlaws. The use of metallic string is injuries for road users, especially motorcyclists.

The outlaws who used to deal in kites have been fined Rs 100,000 and imprisoned for three years.

Similarly, police also decided to prescribe the Names of such citizens in character certificates so that the outlaws could not find jobs, said sources in Police Department. Police also warned citizens to avoid kite flying.

The owners of the houses will also be booked from where the kite flying activity was done. Citizens have been appealed to inform 15-Police in case anyone was found flying kites.