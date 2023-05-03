UrduPoint.com

Police To Use Drones To Identify Violators Involved In Kite Flying

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Police to use drones to identify violators involved in kite flying

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Multan Police decided to use drones for the identification of citizens involved in the illegal activity of kite flying.

According to official sources, police teams will be deputed at all eight flyovers in the city and they would operate drones for identification of the outlaws. Dolphin Police will also assist in the arrest of the outlaws.

During the last four months, Multan police recovered 56,000 kites from citizens and also sealed two factories.

The police teams also managed to arrest 456 outlaws. The use of metallic string is injuries for road users, especially motorcyclists.

The outlaws who used to deal in kites have been fined Rs 100,000 and imprisoned for three years.

Similarly, police also decided to prescribe the Names of such citizens in character certificates so that the outlaws could not find jobs, said sources in Police Department. Police also warned citizens to avoid kite flying.

The owners of the houses will also be booked from where the kite flying activity was done. Citizens have been appealed to inform 15-Police in case anyone was found flying kites.

Related Topics

Multan Police Road All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

17 minutes ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

26 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

26 minutes ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

27 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

36 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.