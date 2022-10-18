Police to use technology during snap checking

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur have been directed to avail technology during snap checking at entry and exit points of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar had directed the district police to avail modern technology at entry and exit points of the district.

He said that modern technological devices used to help in overcoming smuggling of cattle and narcotics. He said that technology also helped in recognizing criminals during snap checking at entry and exit points of the district.