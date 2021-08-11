Police to win public support through hard work and commitment:Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Islamabad police should do utmost efforts to provide maximum relief to citizens and win public support for effective action against anti-social elements

He stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony two-day training course held for the investigation officers of Islamabad police.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, capacity-building training courses have been started for the policemen.

One of the courses titled `Digital Sample Evidence Course' was held at the school of Information Technology, Police Line Headquarters.

The lectures were delivered during the course to collect pieces of evidence from the crime scene by using the latest technology and 25 investigation officers of Islamabad police participated in it.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, Director Safe City Syed Bilal, and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan said that reforms have been introduced in the police department and the police are working without any political influence.

He said that policemen should ensure justice and earn a good name through dedication and commitment towards duties.

Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan said that police serve on the front line to protect people and the sacrifices rendered by the brave custodians of law would be remembered forever.

He said the Government of Pakistan is working for further improvement in the functioning of the police department and several reforms have been also introduced in this regard.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil informed the participants about the steps being taken for improvement in the performance of Islamabad police spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, he said that several capacity-building programs have been conducted for the policemen while citizens are being involved in the policing affairs.

He said that such courses would remain to continue in the future to improve the skills of cops.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan also appreciated the steps being taken to improve the performance of Islamabad police and make it public-friendly.

He distributed certificates among the participants of the course while he was also presented with souvenirs from the Islamabad police.