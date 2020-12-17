Police top priority to protect lives, property of people: RPO

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that hardcore criminals must be arrested and their challans should also be timely presented in the courts of law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that hardcore criminals must be arrested and their challans should also be timely presented in the courts of law.

He expressed these views while visiting Jhelum on Thursday. Among others, District Police Officer Shakir Hussain Dawar, Shazia Sarwar SP Investigation SDPOs, SHOs were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that it was the top most priority of police department to protect the lives and property of people and to ensure speedy justice to them.

He directed the police officials to perform their duties dedicatedly adding that strict action would be taken against those found negligent.

District Police Officer Jhelum and SP Investigation Jhelum District gave a detailed briefing to the Regional Police Officer on district crimes.