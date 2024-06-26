Police Torture Ended Youth’s Life
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A young man was killed after being subjected to physical torture by Kotmomin Police here on Wednesday.
According to the heirs,Anaytullah (22) r/o Aminabad Bhulwal came to Kotmomin for his personal work few days ago where the team nabbed him in doubt of alleged mobile phones dacoity case worth in billions of rupees.
Police tortured him severely and handed over to the family in deteriorated condition after proven his innocence.
He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.
The heirs staged a protest and demanded Chief Minister Punjab for taking the stern action over the cruelty of Police.
Meanwhile,District Police officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi constituted an investigation team under the supervision of SSP investigation Farhan Aslam and sought the inquiry report at earliest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri delegation meets IAHRA representative, briefs about prejudiced judicial system in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
Action directed against absent doctors at Dir Lower11 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life21 minutes ago
-
ATH admin releases inquiry report on viral medicine video1 hour ago
-
DC urges people to cooperate for peace during Muharram1 hour ago
-
77 heatwave centres/camps established in city to provide relief to general public2 hours ago
-
Test conducted for Int'l Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Program11 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant12 hours ago
-
Conducive environment, stability vital to bring investment: Sherry Rehman12 hours ago
-
KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair12 hours ago
-
Azm-e-Istahkam continuation of NAP: Minister12 hours ago
-
Man kills niece in Jahanian12 hours ago