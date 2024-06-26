Police torture ended youth’s life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A young man was killed after being subjected to physical torture by Kotmomin Police here on Wednesday.

According to the heirs,Anaytullah (22) r/o Aminabad Bhulwal came to Kotmomin for his personal work few days ago where the team nabbed him in doubt of alleged mobile phones dacoity case worth in billions of rupees.

Police tortured him severely and handed over to the family in deteriorated condition after proven his innocence.

He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

The heirs staged a protest and demanded Chief Minister Punjab for taking the stern action over the cruelty of Police.

Meanwhile,District Police officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi constituted an investigation team under the supervision of SSP investigation Farhan Aslam and sought the inquiry report at earliest.