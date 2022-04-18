Police trace blind murder of minor boy

Police on Monday detained an accused involved in blind murder cum molestation case of a minor boy within 24 hours from New Multan Police Station precincts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday detained an accused involved in blind murder cum molestation case of a minor boy within 24 hours from New Multan Police Station precincts.

City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shahzad Haider while holding a news conference said that accused Jehanzaib alias Munna was arrested after minor boy's father Kashif reported to police on April 16 about abduction of his 7-year-old son Muhammad Ahmad.

He informed that New Multan Police registered case no 432 under section 363 PPC on April 17 to investigate the matter, adding that taking notice of the incident, he constituted a special team under SSP Operations, Hassam bin Iqbal and SSP Investigation, Faraz Ahmed.

Police found the tortured body of Ahmad from Chah Mahar Wala, he said adding that the minor was first molested and later on strangulated to death according to post mortem report, the CPO explained.

The body samples have been dispatched to Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) for further analysis, Haider said and added that it was our collective responsibility to check child abuse adding that parents should not allow their kids to be friends with people older than them.

He announced to award commendation certificates to SHO New Multan, Saeed Iqbal, In charge CIA, SI, Zafar Iqbal, In Charge PO Staff, M. Ramazan Gill, In Charge CIA IT, Shaukat Ali Kamando.

Sharing details of the case, he informed that murdered went to his maternal uncle home along with mother at Chah Mahar Wala and left home at 6pm but did not return.

SSP Operation, Hassam bin Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Faraz Ahmad, SP Gulgasht, Hassan Jahnagir and other were present.