Police trace dacoity case; recovered stolen cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case and arrested an accused recovering Rs 670,000 stolen cash from him in the limits of City police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Khubab Wali Baloch along with Incharge investigation Arif Mehmood traced a dacoity case in which unknown motorcyclists snatched Rs 2.5 million from a citizen named Rizwan in city area.

The police adopting modern scientific techniques arrested one of the accused named Sher Nawaz son of Nek Nawaz resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered Rs 670,000 from him.

SDPO Muhammad Adnan vowed that the remaining two accused of the incident would also be arrested soon and the remaining amount would also be recovered.

Meanwhile, Paroa Police Station SHO Zafar Abbas along with his team under the supervision of SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan during a crackdown against thieves arrested accused Hayat Ullah son of Allah Nawaz resident of Paroa. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 95,000 cash and a wallet containing CNIC and student card from him. The accused was wanted to police in several theft cases.