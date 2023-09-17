Open Menu

Police Trace Dacoity Case; Recovered Stolen Cash

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Police trace dacoity case; recovered stolen cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case and arrested an accused recovering Rs 670,000 stolen cash from him in the limits of City police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Khubab Wali Baloch along with Incharge investigation Arif Mehmood traced a dacoity case in which unknown motorcyclists snatched Rs 2.5 million from a citizen named Rizwan in city area.

The police adopting modern scientific techniques arrested one of the accused named Sher Nawaz son of Nek Nawaz resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered Rs 670,000 from him.

SDPO Muhammad Adnan vowed that the remaining two accused of the incident would also be arrested soon and the remaining amount would also be recovered.

Meanwhile, Paroa Police Station SHO Zafar Abbas along with his team under the supervision of SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan during a crackdown against thieves arrested accused Hayat Ullah son of Allah Nawaz resident of Paroa. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 95,000 cash and a wallet containing CNIC and student card from him. The accused was wanted to police in several theft cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Circle Lakki Marwat Alamgir Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

6 minutes ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

51 minutes ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

2 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

2 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

5 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan