Police Trace Out 75 Stolen Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Bahawalpur district police have traced out 75 stolen vehicles during the last 15 days.

According to the police spokesman, patrolling teams intercepted 23,026 vehicles in the last 15 days.

He said that the police traced out the stolen vehicles with the help of modern technological devices.

He further said that the district police also took into custody 33 suspects, including 14 proclaimed offenders, during different raids and snap-checking .

