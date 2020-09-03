UrduPoint.com
Police Trace Out Blind Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Police trace out blind murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Noon police station has traced a blind murder committed in the advent of this year by unknown persons during mobile snatching attempt, a police spokesman said.

He said that Zain Javed has been killed on January 3, 2020 when he offered resistance by unknown person during a mobile snatching attempt. Following this incident, a special team headed by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and others including Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed was constituted. This team worked hard, investigated the case following modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest an accused Adil khan s/o Muhammad Azam r/o Kali Talli Tehsil Hawelian district Haripur.

A pistol used as murder tool was also recovered from him while further investigation is underway from him to ensure arrest of his other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh as well as his team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

