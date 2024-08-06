Police trace out blind murder of a youth

The police on Tuesday arrested accused Muhammad Hasan and Ehsanullah residents of Orkazai, who were involved in the blind murder of a youth belonging Orakzai agency

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested accused Muhammad Hasan and Ehsanullah residents of Orkazai, who were involved in the blind murder of a youth belonging Orakzai agency.

The alleged suspects went into hiding after committing the murder in the hilly area of Landi Kachai at the confluence of Kohat and Orakzai in the past few days, the police spokesman said.

A case of the incident was registered against the unidentified persons in Usterzai police station.

Investigation Officer, Anar Gul and police team tracked down the accused involved in the blind murder after great efforts.

The accused were traced and detained on the basis of modern scientific investigation and ground intelligence.

The arrested accused killed Amirullah on a personal grudge.

