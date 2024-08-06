Police Trace Out Blind Murder Of A Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 08:03 PM
The police on Tuesday arrested accused Muhammad Hasan and Ehsanullah residents of Orkazai, who were involved in the blind murder of a youth belonging Orakzai agency
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested accused Muhammad Hasan and Ehsanullah residents of Orkazai, who were involved in the blind murder of a youth belonging Orakzai agency.
The alleged suspects went into hiding after committing the murder in the hilly area of Landi Kachai at the confluence of Kohat and Orakzai in the past few days, the police spokesman said.
A case of the incident was registered against the unidentified persons in Usterzai police station.
Investigation Officer, Anar Gul and police team tracked down the accused involved in the blind murder after great efforts.
The accused were traced and detained on the basis of modern scientific investigation and ground intelligence.
The arrested accused killed Amirullah on a personal grudge.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases13 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food13 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts13 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider13 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial16 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK23 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized23 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis23 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration42 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land42 minutes ago