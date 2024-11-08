Police Trace Theft Case; Recover Stolen Bike, Illegal Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The district police have traced a theft case arresting an alleged thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle and illegal arms from him here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station on Friday.
According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Habib Ullah Khan traced a theft case and arrested accused named Sher Ali son of Sarwar Khan, a resident of Wandha Jamal area.
The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov along with 11 cartridges from his possession.
Meanwhile, four absconders namely Naseem Gul son of Rehm Gul, Muhammad Noman son of Alamgir, Habib Ullah son of Alamgir and Rafique son of Pakistan Khan presented themselves before the same police after getting bail before arrest (BBA) from the court. These accused were wanted to police in different murder, attempt to murder and theft cases.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education30 seconds ago
-
Governors of KP, Punjab meet, discusses key issues34 seconds ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held11 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations11 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue20 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog41 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary50 minutes ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan50 minutes ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..50 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda50 minutes ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..1 hour ago