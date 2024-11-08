Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The district police have traced a theft case arresting an alleged thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle and illegal arms from him here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Habib Ullah Khan traced a theft case and arrested accused named Sher Ali son of Sarwar Khan, a resident of Wandha Jamal area.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov along with 11 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, four absconders namely Naseem Gul son of Rehm Gul, Muhammad Noman son of Alamgir, Habib Ullah son of Alamgir and Rafique son of Pakistan Khan presented themselves before the same police after getting bail before arrest (BBA) from the court. These accused were wanted to police in different murder, attempt to murder and theft cases.

APP/akt