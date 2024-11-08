Open Menu

Police Trace Theft Case; Recover Stolen Bike, Illegal Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The district police have traced a theft case arresting an alleged thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle and illegal arms from him here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Habib Ullah Khan traced a theft case and arrested accused named Sher Ali son of Sarwar Khan, a resident of Wandha Jamal area.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov along with 11 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, four absconders namely Naseem Gul son of Rehm Gul, Muhammad Noman son of Alamgir, Habib Ullah son of Alamgir and Rafique son of Pakistan Khan presented themselves before the same police after getting bail before arrest (BBA) from the court. These accused were wanted to police in different murder, attempt to murder and theft cases.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Same Circle Alamgir From Court

Recent Stories

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

7 minutes ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

13 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

13 hours ago
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

13 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

13 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

13 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

13 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

13 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan