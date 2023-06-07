UrduPoint.com

Police Trace Theft Case, Recover Stolen Gold Ornaments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday traced a theft case and arrested a suspected thief, besides recovering stolen gold ornaments from his possession in the limits of the City police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with City Police Station SHO Malik Sajid, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, traced a theft case that happened in a house a few days ago.

The police traced the case by using modern scientific techniques and arrested the alleged thief Muhammad Kashif. The police also recovered stolen gold ornaments including three bangles, two earrings, three rings, one locket and one anklet.

Further investigations were underway.

