Police Trace Two Diplomats Forgetting Way During Hiking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police trace two diplomats forgetting way during hiking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The police successfully traced two foreign diplomats who lost their way during hiking at Margallah way after efforts for hours, the police said on Sunday.

According to details, the police got information through Control room that two diplomats including Second Secretary and Female Attache of Hungarian embassy went at trail VI at 7 am and did not return. Following this information, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to trace the missing diplomats.

He constituted special team under supervision of SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer including SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and others. This team search the diplomats for hours in Margallah hills and succeeded to safely recover them. The DIG (Operations) and SSP (CTD) also visited at trail VI and met with the diplomats who thanked police for efforts to search them.

The IGP appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

