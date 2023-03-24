Police trace10-year-old murder case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have traced the suspects who were involved in the murder of a boy 10 years back in Mauza Mangwani area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here on Friday said that FIR No. 297/13 was registered at Abbasnagar Police Station about 10 years back. He narrated that according to the FIR, the plaintiff, Dilshad Ahmad son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Mauza Mangwani lodged his complaint to the Station House Officer, Abbasnagar Police Station, levelling allegations against a person identified as Ghulam Rasool of allegedly kidnapping his 10 to 11-year-old son, Shahid Iqbal.

The plaintiff submitted that his son left home for education at the seminary but did not return back home.

Following the FIR, Abbasnagar police conducted an investigation into the case and thoroughly interrogated the accused nominated in the FIR but the police could not trace the whereabouts of the boy.

The police spokesman said that after a period of 10 years, following some information and on suspicion, the police took a lady recognized as Mukhtar Mai into custody who during the investigation confessed that she buried the body of the boy in the courtyard of her house. She told the police that the boy was killed after he was hit by a bullet fired by her son, Rashid.

She further told the police that she buried the body of the boy in the courtyard of her house to hide the murder. Further probe was underway.